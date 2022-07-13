New Zealand Food Prices Jump 6.6% On Year In June

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were 6.6 percent on year in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - slowing from 6.8 percent in May.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 5.5 percent on year, while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 6.8 percent, grocery food prices increased by 7.6 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 4.8 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 6.3 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices rose 0.8 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose a seasonally adjusted 0.7 percent on month, while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 0.9 percent, grocery food prices rose 0.5 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.4 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.7 percent.