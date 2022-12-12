New Zealand Food Prices Rise 1.0% In November

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 1.0 percent on month in November, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday - after adding 0.8 percent in October.

Individually, fruit and vegetable rose 0.9 percent on month, while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.2 percent, grocery food prices rose 0.8 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 0.8 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.5 percent.

On an annual basis, food prices jumped 10.7 percent - up from 10.1 percent in the previous month.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 20 percent on year, while meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 12 percent, grocery food prices increased 10 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 7.8 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 8.0 percent.