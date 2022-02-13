|
13.02.2022 23:10:17
New Zealand Food Prices Spike 5.9% On Year In January
(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were up 5.9 percent on year in January, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - accelerating from 4.5 percent in December.
Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 15 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 5.7 percent; grocery food prices increased by 4.3 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 1.4 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 5.1 percent.
On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices were up 1.1 percent.
Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 6.0 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 3.6 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.7 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 2.3 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.3 percent.
