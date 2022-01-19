19.01.2022 23:40:14

New Zealand Food Prices Spike In December

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand jumped 4.5 percent on year in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - accelerating from the 4.0 percent gain in November.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 6.9 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 3.2 percent; grocery food prices increased 4.5 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 1.7 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 5.1 percent.

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, food prices rose 0.6 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose a seasonally adjusted 1.1 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices fell 0.6 percent; grocery food prices rose 0.8 percent; non-alcoholic beverage prices fell 1.2 percent; and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.8 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Zinsängste belasten: ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt schlussendlich nach -- Märkte in Fernost letztendlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab vor dem Wochenende klar nach. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte ebenfalls in Rot. An den US-Börsen geht es am Freitag teilweise ins Minus. Auch die asiatischen Aktienmärkte verzeichneten am letzten Handelstag der Woche überwiegend Abgaben.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen