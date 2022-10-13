New Zealand Food Prices Surge 0.9% On Month In September

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on month in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices rose 3.9 percent on month, while meat, poultry, and fish prices rose 1.0 percent, grocery food prices fell 0.1 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices rose 1.8 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices rose 0.6 percent.

On a yearly basis, food prices jumped 8.3 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased 16 percent on year, meat, poultry, and fish prices increased 6.7 percent, grocery food prices increased 7.7 percent, non-alcoholic beverage prices increased 4.8 percent and restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased 6.9 percent.