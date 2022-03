New Zealand Food Prices Surge 6.8% On Year In February

(RTTNews) - Food prices in New Zealand jumped 6.8 percent on year in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - accelerating from 5.9 percent in January.

This was the largest annual increase since July 2011 when prices increased 7.9 percent.

Individually, fruit and vegetable prices increased by 17 percent on year; grocery food prices increased by 5.4 percent; restaurant meals and ready-to-eat food prices increased by 5.2 percent; meat, poultry, and fish prices increased by 7.1 percent; and non-alcoholic beverage prices increased by 2.3 percent.

Monthly food prices fell 0.1 percent in February follows a 2.7 percent rise in January.