Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,2837
 NZD
-0,0068
-0,30 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
18.03.2026 22:52:23

New Zealand GDP Grows 0.2% In Q4

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That missed forecasts for an increase of 0.5 percent following the downwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 1.1 percent).

On an annualized basis, GDP was up 1.3 percent - again shy of expectations for a gain of 1.7 percent following the downwardly revised 1.1 percent increase in the third quarter (originally 1.3 percent).

GDP expenditure was up 0.1 percent on quarter, slowing from 0.9 percent three months earlier.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

15.03.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 11
15.03.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 11: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
14.03.26 KW 11: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14.03.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.03.26 KW 11: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX vorbörslich stabil -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen tiefrot
Der ATX wird am Donnerstag stabil erwartet, während der deutsche Leitindex tiefer starten dürfte. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigen sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen