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17.09.2026 01:09:10

New Zealand GDP Rises 0.2% In Q2

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded a seasonally adjusted 0.2 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2026, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat expectations for an increase of 0.1 percent following the upwardly revised 0.9 percent gain in the previous quarter (originally 0.8 percent).

Expenditure on GDP rose 0.4 percent on quarter, while GDP per capita rose 0.1 percent and real gross national disposable income fell 0.4 percent.

Expenditure on GDP rose 0.5 percent and income GDP rose 0.6 percent.

GDP rose 1.7 percent over the year ended June 2026, compared with the year ended June 2025.

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