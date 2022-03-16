New Zealand GDP Rises 3.1% On Year In Q4

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's gross domestic product expanded 3.1 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That missed expectations for an increase of 3.3 percent following the 0.3 percent contraction in the three months prior.

On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, GDP rose 3.0 percent - also shy of forecasts for an expansion of 3.2 percent but up from the 3.7 percent contraction in the previous three months.

For all of 2021, GDP was up 5.6 percent.