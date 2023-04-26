26.04.2023 00:56:15

New Zealand Has NZ$1.273 Billion Trade Deficit In March

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$1.273 billion in March, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.

That missed expectations for a shortfall of NZ$920 million following the downwardly revised NZ$796 million deficit in February (originally -NZ$714 million).

Exports were up 0.6% on year to NZ$6.51 billion, beating forecasts for a gains of NZ$6.10 billion and up from the downwardly revised NZ$5.06 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.23 billion).

Imports jumped an annual 10 percent to NZ$7.78 billion versus expectations for NZ$6.80 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$5.86 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$5.95 billion).

