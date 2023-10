New Zealand Has NZ$2.329 Billion Trade Deficit In September

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$2.329 billion in September, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That follows the upwardly revised NZ$2.273 billion shortfall in August (originally =NZ$2.291 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$4.87 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$4.97 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$4.99 billion).

Imports were at NZ$7.20 billion, easing from the downwardly revised NZ$7.24 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$7.28 billion).