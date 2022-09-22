New Zealand Has NZ$2.447 Billion Trade Deficit

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$2.447 billion in August, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That follows the downwardly revised NZ$1.406 billion deficit in July (originally NZ$1.092 billion).

Exports were worth NZ$5.48 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$6.35 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.68 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$7.93 billion, up from the downwardly revised NZ$7.76 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$7.77 billion).