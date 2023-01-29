Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
New Zealand Has NZ$475 Million Trade Deficit
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$475 million in December, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That beat forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$1.750 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$2.180 billion deficit in November (originally NZ$1,863 million).
Exports rose 11 percent on year to NZ$6.72 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$6.34 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$ NZ$6.68 billion).
Imports climbed an annual 1.8 percent to NZ$7.19 billion following the downwardly revised NZ$8.52 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$8.54 billion).
For the fourth quarter of 2022, goods exports fell 3.2 percent (NZ$618 million), following a 7.5 percent rise in Q3. Goods imports fell 1.1 percent (NZ$258 million), following a 11 percent rise in Q3. The quarterly trade balance was a deficit of NZ$4.2 billion.
For all of 2022, annual goods exports were at $72.2 billion, up NZ$8.7 billion from the previous year. Annual goods imports were at NZ$86.7 billion, up NZ$16.1 billion from the previous year. The annual trade deficit was NZ$14.5 billion.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.