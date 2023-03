New Zealand Has NZ$714 Million Trade Deficit In February

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade deficit of NZ$714 million in February, Statistics New Zealand said on Tuesday.

That beat forecasts for a shortfall of NZ$1,450 million following the downwardly revised NZ$2,113 million deficit in January (originally -NZ$1,965 million).

Exports were worth NZ$5.23 billion, easing from the downwardly revised NZ$5.30 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$5.47 billion).

Imports came in at NA$5,95 billion, down from NZ$7.42 billion a month earlier.

In the year to February, the trade deficit was NZ$15,640 million.