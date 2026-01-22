New Zealand Inflation Climbs 0.6% On Quarter In Q4

(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up a seasonally adjusted 0.6 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent and was down from 1.0 percent in the third quarter.

Individually, higher prices were recorded for air transportation, petrol and telecommunications - offset by lower prices for vegetables and pharmaceutical products.

On an annualized basis, inflation gained 3.1 percent - above expectations for 3.0 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous quarter.

Individually, prices were higher for electricity and housing rentals, offset by lower prices for audio-visual equipment and pharmaceutical products.