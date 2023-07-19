Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
New Zealand Inflation Climbs 6.0% On Year In Q2
(RTTNews) - New Zealand's consumer prices rose 6.0 percent on year in the second quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
That exceeded expectations for an increase of 5.9 percent and was down from 6.7 percent in the previous three months.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 1.1 percent - again topping forecasts for 1.0 percent and easing from 1.2 percent in the three months prior.
The quarterly tradeable inflation rate was 0.8 percent and the non-tradeable inflation rate was 1.3 percent.
The annual tradeable inflation rate was 5.2 percent and the non-tradeable inflation rate was 6.6 percent.
