New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Thursday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release Q1 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. Inflation is expected to rise 1.7 percent on quarter and 7.1 percent on year after gaining 1.4 percent on quarter and 7.2 percent on year in the three months prior.

Japan will provide March numbers for imports, exports, trade balance and tertiary industry activity.

Imports are expected to rise 11.4 percent on year, up from 8.3 percent in February. Exports are called higher by an annual 2,6 percent, slowing from 6.5 percent in the previous month. The trade deficit is pegged at Y1,294.8 billion yen following the Y898.1 billion shortfall a month earlier. The activity index is tipped to rise 0.4 percent on month, slowing from 0.9 percent in February.

Malaysia will release March numbers for consumer prices, with forecasts calling for an increase of 3.6 percent on year, easing from 3.7 percent in February.

Taiwan will see March figures for export orders, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 20.0 percent on year after sinking an annual 18.3 percent in February.