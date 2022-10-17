|
17.10.2022 23:30:07
New Zealand Inflation Data Due On Tuesday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q3 figures for consumer prices, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.
Inflation is expected to have risen 1.6 percent on quarter and 6.6 percent on year, easing from 1.7 percent on quarter and 7.3 percent on year in the three months prior.
The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the minutes from its monetary policy meeting on October 4.
At the meeting, the RBA raised its benchmark rate by a quarter-point - lifting the cash rate target by 25 basis points to 2.60 percent from 2.35 percent. This was the highest rate since mid-2013. The board also increased the interest rate on exchange settlement balances by 25 basis points to 2.50 percent.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHoffnungen auf weniger restriktive Fed: ATX knüpft an positive Vortagesentwicklung an -- DAX legt ebenfalls zu -- Mehrheitlich Gewinne in Asien
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich ernuet mit Gewinnen. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt geht es am Dienstag ebenfalls nach oben. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich im Dienstagshandel höher.