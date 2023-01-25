Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
25.01.2023 00:15:06
New Zealand Inflation Jumps 7.2% On Year In Q4
(RTTNews) - Consumer prices in New Zealand were up 7.2 percent on year in the fourth quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
That was unchanged from Q3 and exceeded expectations for 7.1 percent.
Individually, prices rose 8.0 percent on year for housing, 11 percent for food and 8.4 percent for transportation.
On a seasonally adjusted quarterly basis, inflation rose 1.4 percent - slowing from 2.2 percent in the three months prior but beating forecasts for 1.3 percent.
Individually, prices rose 1.3 percent on quarter for housing, 1.8 percent for food and 3.4 percent for recreation.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX kaum verändert -- DAX etwas schwächer -- Japans Börse schließt leicht im Plus - China-Märkte weiter in Feiertagspause
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich im Mittwochshandel kaum verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert zur Wochenmitte mit leicht negativer Tendenz. Der japanische Aktienmarkt war am Mittwoch von Gewinnen geprägt. Die chinesischen Märkte verweilten weiterhin in der Feiertagspause.