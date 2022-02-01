|
New Zealand Jobless Rate Falls To 3.2% In Q4
(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 3.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday.
That was shy of expectations for 3.4 percent, which would have been unchanged from the previous three months.
The employment change showed an increase of 0.1 percent on quarter. Missing forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent after rising 2.0 percent in the third quarter.
The participation rate was 71.1 percent, below expectations for 71.2 percent - which would have been unchanged.
