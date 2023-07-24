Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
24.07.2023 00:53:27
New Zealand June Trade Surplus Has NZ$9 Million
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$9 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of NZ$235 million following the upwardly revised NZ$52 million surplus in May (originally NZ$46 million).
Exports were worth NZ$6.31 billion, easing from the downwardly revised NZ$6.97 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.99 billion).
Imports came in at NZ$6.30 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$6.91 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.95 billion).
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWarten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.