New Zealand June Trade Surplus Has NZ$9 Million

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$9 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of NZ$235 million following the upwardly revised NZ$52 million surplus in May (originally NZ$46 million).

Exports were worth NZ$6.31 billion, easing from the downwardly revised NZ$6.97 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.99 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$6.30 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$6.91 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.95 billion).