24.07.2023 00:53:27

New Zealand June Trade Surplus Has NZ$9 Million

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$9 million in June, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That was well shy of expectations for a surplus of NZ$235 million following the upwardly revised NZ$52 million surplus in May (originally NZ$46 million).

Exports were worth NZ$6.31 billion, easing from the downwardly revised NZ$6.97 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.99 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$6.30 billion, down from the downwardly revised NZ$6.91 billion a month earlier (originally NZ$6.95 billion).

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Zinsentscheidungen: US-Börsen beenden Handel uneinheitlich -- ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kletterte am Freitag im Verlauf ins Plus, während der deutsche Leitindex nachgab. An der Wall Street ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen. Die Börsen in Fernost tendierten derweil uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen