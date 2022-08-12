12.08.2022 00:00:17

New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Data Due On Friday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Friday see July results for the manufacturing PMI from BusinessNZ, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, the PMI score was 49.7.

New Zealand also will provide July numbers for food prices; in June, prices were up 6.6 percent on year.

Taiwan will release final Q2 GDP data; in the previous three months, GDP was up 3.14 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide final Q2 figures for gross domestic product; in the three months prior, GDP was down 3.0 percent on quarter and 4.0 percent on year,

Australia will see July numbers for new home sales; in June, sales were up 1.9 percent on month.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Friday in honor of Queen Sirikit's birthday; they re-open on Monday.

