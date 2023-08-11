Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
11.08.2023 00:38:34
New Zealand Manufacturing PMI Slips To 46.3 In July - BusinessNZ
(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to contract in July, and at a faster rate, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 46.3.
That missed expectations for a score of 49.4 and was down from the downwardly revised 47.4 in June (originally 47.5).
Among the individual components, deliveries (42.3), production (42.9), employment (44.3) and new orders (45.0) all contracted, while finished stocks (52.6) expanded.
Manufacturers noted general market uncertainty, rising costs, and weather affecting demand as the key negative influences on activity for July.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerZinssorgen belasten: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX verabschiedet sich mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX gibt letztlich deutlich nach -- Chinesische Börsen schließen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte am Freitag tiefer. Der deutsche Leitindex verlor ebenfalls. Die US-Börsen tendieren in verschiedene Richtungen. An den chinesischen Börsen ging es vor dem Wochenende abwärts, in Japan wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.