Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
|
10.11.2022 23:45:06
New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Slips Into Contraction - BusinessNZ
(RTTNews) - The business sector in New Zealand fell into contraction in October, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a manufacturing PMI score of 49.3.
That's down from 52.0 in September, and it slips beneath the boom-of-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.
Individually, the two key sub-index values of Production (49.9) and New Orders (44.7) both fell into contraction, with the latter falling significantly from its near 60-mark in August. In addition, Employment (48.9) experienced its lowest level of activity since November 2021.
Manufacturers have continued their negative mindset, with the proportion of negative comments at 61.6 percent, almost unchanged from 61.5 percent for September. Staff shortages and a drop in new orders were mentioned by a significant proportion of manufacturers.
"New orders are falling while the PMI stocks index remains expansionary and firmly above its long-term norms. A low orders-to-inventory ratio typically bodes ill for production ahead," said BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- ATX und DAX gehen höher ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schließen weit im Plus
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich zum Wochenausklang erneut stärker. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich fester. Die Börsen in Fernost zündeten am Freitag ein Kursfeuerwerk.