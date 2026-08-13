New Zealand Manufacturing Sector Slows In July - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The manufacturing sector in New Zealand continued to expand in July, albeit at a slower pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Friday with a Performance of Manufacturing Index score of 54.3.

That's down from the upwardly revised 60.1 in June (originally 59.7), although it remains well above the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Individually, all of the components of the survey were in expansion, including production (57.3), deliveries (55.8), finished stocks (53.2), new orders (53.3) and employment (52.8).

"We acknowledge 54.3 is softer than June's staggering result, however, some month-on-month volatility in the PMI is common and not an immediate cause for concern," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.