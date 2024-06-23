24.06.2024 01:15:00

New Zealand May Trade Surplus NZ$204 Million

(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a merchandise trade surplus of NZ$204 million in May, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a surplus of NZ$155 million following the downwardly revised NZ$3 million shortfall in April (originally a NZ$91 million surplus).

Exports were up 2.9 percent on month to NZ$7,18 billion - up from the downwardly revised NZ$6.31 billion in the previous month (originally NZ$6.42 billion).

Imports came in at NZ$6.95 billion, up from NZ$6.32 billion a month earlier.

Annual goods exports were valued at NZ$68.9 billion, down NZ$3.8 billion from the previous year. Annual goods imports were valued at NZ$78.9 billion, down NZ$10.9 billion from the previous year.

The annual trade deficit was NZ$10.1 billion. In the year ended May 2023, the trade deficit was NZ$17.1 billion.

