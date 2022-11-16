Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
New Zealand PPI Inputs Rise 0.8% In Q3
(RTTNews) - Producer price inputs were up 0.8 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - slowing from 3.1 percent in Q2.
PPI outputs climbed 1.6 percent on quarter, down from 2.4 percent in the previous three months.
Capital goods prices rose 2.1 percent on quarter, while farm expense prices jumped 3.2 percent.
The largest output industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, down 13.9 percent; dairy product manufacturing, up 9.9 percent; and accommodation and food services, up 5.7 percent.
The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, down 23.2 percent; meat and meat product manufacturing, up 6.2 percent; and building construction, up 2.3 percent.
