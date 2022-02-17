|
17.02.2022 23:40:32
New Zealand PPI Outputs +1.4% On Quarter In Q4; Inputs +1.1%
(RTTNews) - New Zealand producer price outputs were up 1.4 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2021, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday - slowing from 1.8 percent in the previous three months.
Producer price inputs rose 1.1 percent in Q4, down from 1.6 percent in the three months prior.
The largest output industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, down 17.6 percent; dairy cattle farming, up 9.2 percent; and building construction, up 3.1 percent.
The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, down 20.8 percent; dairy product manufacturing, up 7.7 percent; and building construction, up 1.8 percent.
The farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 2.7 percent on quarter, while the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 2.9 percent.
