17.08.2022 01:10:44

New Zealand Producer Price Outputs Rise 2.4% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Producer price outputs in New Zealand were up 2.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - easing from 2.6 percent in the previous three months.

The largest output industry contributions were from: building construction, up 4.2 percent; electricity and gas supply, up 6.4 percent; and construction services, up 3.0 percent.

Inputs were up 3.1 percent on quarter, down from 3.6 percent in the three months prior.

The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 9.4 percent; building construction, up 4.2 percent; and construction services, up 3.9 percent.

The farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 4.8 percent on quarter, while the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 3.7 percent on quarter.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-Protokoll liefert kaum Impulse: ATX schwächer -- DAX höher -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt am Donnerstag ab, wohingegen der deutsche Leitindex zulegen kann. Die Börsen in Fernost gaben am Donnerstag nach.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen