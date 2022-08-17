New Zealand Producer Price Outputs Rise 2.4% In Q2

(RTTNews) - Producer price outputs in New Zealand were up 2.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - easing from 2.6 percent in the previous three months.

The largest output industry contributions were from: building construction, up 4.2 percent; electricity and gas supply, up 6.4 percent; and construction services, up 3.0 percent.

Inputs were up 3.1 percent on quarter, down from 3.6 percent in the three months prior.

The largest input industry contributions were from: electricity and gas supply, up 9.4 percent; building construction, up 4.2 percent; and construction services, up 3.9 percent.

The farm expenses price index (FEPI) rose 4.8 percent on quarter, while the capital goods price index (CGPI) rose 3.7 percent on quarter.