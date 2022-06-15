Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
New Zealand Q1 Current Account Deficit NZ$8.5 Billion
(RTTNews) - New Zealand posted a seasonally adjusted current account deficit of NZ$8.5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - following the NZ$6.6 billion shortfall in the three months prior.
The current account deficit for the year ended March 2022 widened to NZ$23.3 billion (6.5 percent of gross domestic product [GDP]) from the NZ$8.2 billion deficit for the March 2021 year (2.5 percent of GDP).
The seasonally adjusted goods deficit widened to NZ$2.9 billion, while the seasonally adjusted services deficit widened to NZ$3.0 billion. The primary income deficit widened to NZ$2.3 billion and the financial account recorded a net inflow of NZ$4.5 billion.
