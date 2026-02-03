New Zealand Q4 Jobless Rate Ticks Up To 5.4%

(RTTNews) - The unemployment rate in New Zealand came in at a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent in the fourth quarter of 2026, Statistics New Zealand said on Wednesday - exceeding expectations for 5.3 percent, which would have been unchanged.

Employment was up 0.5 percent on quarter, beating forecasts for a gain of 0.,3 percent following the flat reading in the three months prior.

For men, the unemployment rate was 5.3 percent, compared with 5.2 percent last quarter. For women, the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent, compared with 5.4 percent last quarter.

The participation rate was 70.5, exceeding estimates for 70.3, which would have been unchanged.

The Labor Cost Index was up 0.4 percent on quarter and 2.0 percent on year.