New Zealand Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The Reserve Bank of New Zealand will wrap up its monetary policy meeting on Wednesday and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. The RBA is expected to hike its Official Cash Rate by 25 basis points, to 2.75 percent from 2.50 percent.

Australia will see Q2 data for gross domestic product, with forecasts suggesting an increase of 0.3 percent on quarter and 1.8 percent on year. That follows the 0.3 percent quarterly gain and the 2.5 percent annual increase in the three months prior.

South Korea will provide August figures for consumer prices, with analysts expecting an increase of 0.3 percent on month and 3.2 percent on year. That follows the 0.2 percent monthly decline and the 2.8 percent yearly increase in July.

Japan will release August numbers for monetary base, with forecasts suggesting a decline of 13.5 percent on year following the 13.9 percent annual drop in July.