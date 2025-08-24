Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,3046
 NZD
-0,0001
0,00 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
25.08.2025 00:55:06

New Zealand Retail Sales Climb 0.5% In Q2

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming in at NZ$25 billion.

That beat forecasts for an increase of 0.1 percent following the 0.8 percent gain in the three months prior.

The value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$31 billion, up 0.1 percent (NZ$36 million).

By industry, the largest movements were: • electrical and electronic goods retailing - up 4.6 percent • supermarket and grocery stores - up 1.3 percent • clothing, footwear, and personal accessories - down 4.3 percent • pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing - up 1.2 percent • department stores - up 1.0 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

24.08.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 34
24.08.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 34: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
23.08.25 KW 34: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
23.08.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22.08.25 KW 34: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Powell-Rede im Blick: Dow klettert auf Rekordhoch -- ATX geht mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt fester -- China-Börsen letztlich höher - Nikkei 225 endet knapp fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich am letzten Handelstag der Woche etwas leichter, während sich der deutsche Leitindex in die Gewinnzone vorkämpfte. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich zum Wochenende mit einer freundlichen Tendenz. Die asiatischen Indizes bewegten sich am Freitag aufwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen