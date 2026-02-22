New Zealand Retail Sales Climb 0.9% In Q4

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.6 percent following the 1.9 percent gain in the previous three months.

The value of retail sales was NZ$32 billion, up 1.4 percent.

Twelve of the 15 industries had higher quarterly sales volumes in Q4 compared with Q3. By industry, the largest movements were: pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing - up 5.2 percent; motor vehicle and parts retailing - down 1.7 percent; electrical and electronic goods retailing - up 2.2 percent; supermarket and grocery stores - down 1.1 percent; and hardware, building, and garden supplies - up 2.2 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were up 4.4 percent after adding 4.5 percent in the three months prior.