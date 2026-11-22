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22.11.2026 23:45:35
New Zealand Retail Sales Climb 2.2% In Q3
(RTTNews) - The volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming at NZ$26 billion.
That blew away expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction in the three months prior.
The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$33 billion, up 2.4 percent as all 16 regions had higher values.
The total value of actual stock in Q3 was NZ$9.5 billion, up 3.6 percent (NZ$329 million) compared with one year earlier.
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