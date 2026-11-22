(RTTNews) - The volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 2.2 percent on quarter in the third quarter of 2026, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday - coming at NZ$26 billion.

That blew away expectations for an increase of 0.5 percent following the 0.4 percent contraction in the three months prior.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$33 billion, up 2.4 percent as all 16 regions had higher values.

The total value of actual stock in Q3 was NZ$9.5 billion, up 3.6 percent (NZ$329 million) compared with one year earlier.