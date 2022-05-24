New Zealand Retail Sales Data Due On Tuesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release Q1 figures for retail sales, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In the three months prior, retail sales were up 8.6 percent on quarter and 4.4 percent on year.

Australia will see May results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from Jibun Bank; in April, their scores were 51.1, 53.5 and 50.7, respectively.

Japan will see May results for the manufacturing, services and composite PMIs from S&P Global; in April, their scores were 58.8, 56.1 and 55.9, respectively.

The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates. The bank is widely expected to leave its benchmark lending rate (3.50 percent), deposit facility rate (2.75 percent) and lending facility rate (4.25 percent) all unchanged.