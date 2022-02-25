New Zealand Retail Sales Recover In Q4

(RTTNews) - New Zealand retail sales rebounded in the fourth quarter as expansion in many industries almost reversed the falls recorded in the lockdown period of the third quarter, Stats NZ said Friday.

Retail sales volume grew 8.6 percent, in contrast to the 8.2 percent fall in the third quarter.

Data showed that strong increases were seen in motor vehicles and parts retailing, up 22 percent, and in the hardware, building, and garden supplies industry, up 33 percent.

"We are most likely seeing a surge in sales following the longer period of Covid-19 lockdowns, especially in the Auckland region," retail business manager Evie Rolinson-Purchase said.

"Some New Zealanders maybe choosing to upgrade their vehicles or undertake home improvements rather than spending on overseas holidays," Rolinson-Purchase added. Total retail sales values reached its highest level of NZ$31 billion in the fourth quarter, up 8.8 percent on the December 2020 quarter.

Over the coming year, the strength of spending will be challenged by two key developments, Satish Ranchhod, an economist at Westpac, said. First is the rise in consumer prices, which is squeezing households' spending power. Adding to the downwards pressure on spending, mortgage rates are pushing higher.

At the same time, the cooling in the housing market and hit to households' balance sheets is likely to affect confidence and spending appetites.