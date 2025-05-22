Britische Pfund - Neuseeland-Dollar

2,2750
 NZD
0,0156
0,69 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
23.05.2025 01:51:41

New Zealand Retail Sales Rise 0.8% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.9 percent gain in the three months prior.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$31 billion, up 1.5 percent.

By industry, the largest movements were: motor vehicle and parts retailing - up 3.1 percent; pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing - up 3.7 percent; hardware, building, and garden supplies - down 2.1 percent; clothing, footwear, and personal accessories - up 3.2 percent; and liquor retailing - down 6.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

03:19 So hat Starinvestor Ken Fisher sein Portfolio im ersten Quartal 2025 angepasst
22.05.25 Gates Foundation Trust: Diese Aktien hielt der Gates Trust im ersten Quartal
22.05.25 Q1-Portfolio im Blick: Welche US-Aktien Zurich Insurance neben Apple. NVIDIA & Co. im Depot hat
22.05.25 Bewegung im Depot: So investierte Bill Ackman im ersten Quartal 2025 in Uber, Google & Co.
21.05.25 So investierte die Deutsche Bank im ersten Quartal 2025

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen wenig verändert -- ATX letztlich schwächer -- DAX schließt unter 24.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchten im Donnerstagshandel Verluste. Die Wall Street zeigte sich derweil wenig bewegt. In Fernost gaben die Börsen am Donnerstag nach.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen