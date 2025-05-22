New Zealand Retail Sales Rise 0.8% In Q1

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was up a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent on quarter in the first quarter of 2025, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That beat forecasts for a flat reading following the 0.9 percent gain in the three months prior.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$31 billion, up 1.5 percent.

By industry, the largest movements were: motor vehicle and parts retailing - up 3.1 percent; pharmaceutical and other store-based retailing - up 3.7 percent; hardware, building, and garden supplies - down 2.1 percent; clothing, footwear, and personal accessories - up 3.2 percent; and liquor retailing - down 6.5 percent.