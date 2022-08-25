New Zealand Retail Sales Sink 2.3% On Quarter In Q2

(RTTNews) - The total volume of retail sales in New Zealand was down a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday - after slipping 0.5 percent in the three months prior.

Among the individual components, motor vehicle and parts retailing were down 5.8 percent on quarter; electrical and electronic goods retailing were down 6.1 percent; supermarket and grocery stores were down 2.9 percent; hardware, building, and garden supplies were down 5.3 percent; and food and beverage services were up 3.3 percent.

On a yearly basis, retail sales were down 3.7 percent after rising 2.3 percent in the first quarter.

The total value of seasonally adjusted retail sales was NZ$29 billion, up NZ$1.1 million.