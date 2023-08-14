14.08.2023 00:41:50

New Zealand Services Index Tumbles To 47.8 In July - BusinessNZ

(RTTNews) - The services sector continued to contract in July, and at a faster pace, the latest survey from BusinessNZ revealed on Monday with a Performance of Services Index score of 47.8.

That's down from the downwardly revised score of 49.6 in June (originally 50.1) and it moves further beneath the boom-or-bust line of 50 that separates expansion from contraction.

Among the individual components of the survey, sales weighed heavily with a reading of 39.6, while employment (49.0) and new orders (43.8) also contracted. Supplier deliveries (52,1) and stocks (54.0) expanded.

"The results all point to a sharp drop in demand in July, significantly accelerating the slowing trend that had been evident for many months," BNZ Senior Economist Doug Steel said.

