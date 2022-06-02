Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
02.06.2022 02:55:18
New Zealand Terms Of Trade +0.5% In Q1
(RTTNews) - New Zealand's terms of trade improved 0.5 percent on quarter in the first three months of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.
That was in line with expectations following the upwardly revised 0.9 percent contraction in the previous three months.
Export prices rose 7.8 percent on quarter, exceeding expectations for an increase of 4.6 percent following the upwardly revised 2.8 percent gain in the three months prior (originally 2.7 percent).
Import prices climbed 7.2 percent on quarter, again bearing forecasts for an increase of 4.0 percent following the downwardly revised 3.7 percent gain in the previous quarter (originally 3.8 percent).
