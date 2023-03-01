New Zealand Terms Of Trade Climbs 1.8% In Q4

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's terms of trade rose a seasonally adjusted 1.8 percent on quarter in the fourth quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Thursday.

That beat forecasts for a decline of 1.3 percent following the 3.4 percent contraction in the previous three months.

Export prices slipped 0.6 percent on quarter, topping expectations for a fall of 2.2 percent following the 3.1 percent gain in Q3. Export volume tumbled 6.3 percent, missing forecasts for a gain of 0.3 percent and down sharply from the 5.5 percent increase in the previous quarter.

Import prices fell 2.1 percent on quarter versus expectations for a dip of 0.8 percent after jumping 6.3 percent in the third quarter.