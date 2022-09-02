02.09.2022 01:40:15

New Zealand Terms Of Trade Fall 2.4% On Quarter In Q2

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's terms of trade fell a seasonally adjusted 2.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2022, Statistics New Zealand said on Friday.

That missed expectations for a decline of 1.3 percent following the 0.5 percent increase in the three months prior.

Export prices rose 3.7 percent on quarter, exceeding forecasts for a gain of 0.8 percent and slowing from 7.8 percent in the first quarter.

Import prices climbed 6.5 percent on quarter, again topping expectations for a gain of 2.5 percent and down from 7.2 percent in the previous three months.

Inflationssorgen drücken Stimmung: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX und DAX schließen deutlich leichter -- Börsen in Fernost gehen tiefer aus dem Handel
Der heimische Markt schloss den Donnerstagshandel schwächer ab. Anleger in Deutschland nahmen ebenfalls Reißaus. Die US-Börsen fanden keine gemeinsame Richtung. Die Märkte in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain.

