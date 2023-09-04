New Zealand Terms Of Trade Rises 0.4% In Q2

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's terms of trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.

That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.3 percent following the 1.5 percent drop in the three months prior.

Export prices were down 0.6 percent on quarter in Q2, beating forecasts for a fall of 2.1 percent following the 6.9 percent drop in the previous three months.

Import prices slid 1.0 percent on quarter versus expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 5.4 percent fall in Q1.