Britische Pfund - New Zealand Dollar - Kurs (GBP - NZD)
04.09.2023 00:55:37
New Zealand Terms Of Trade Rises 0.4% In Q2
(RTTNews) - New Zealand's terms of trade rose a seasonally adjusted 0.4 percent on quarter in the second quarter of 2023, Statistics New Zealand said on Monday.
That exceeded expectations for a decline of 1.3 percent following the 1.5 percent drop in the three months prior.
Export prices were down 0.6 percent on quarter in Q2, beating forecasts for a fall of 2.1 percent following the 6.9 percent drop in the previous three months.
Import prices slid 1.0 percent on quarter versus expectations for a decline of 1.4 percent following the 5.4 percent fall in Q1.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFeiertagspause an den US-Börsen -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX dreht letztlich leicht ins Minus -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich im Montagshandel knapp oberhalb der Nulllinie. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Gewinne nicht halten und schloss moderat im Minus. Die Märkte in Fernost legten zum Wochenauftakt zu. An den US-Börsen wurde am Montag aufgrund eines Feiertages nicht gehandelt.