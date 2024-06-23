|
24.06.2024 00:03:46
New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday release May figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In April, imports were worth NZ$6.32 billion and exports were at NZ$6.42 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$91 million.
Malaysia will provide May data for consumer prices; in April, inflation was up 0.2 percent on month and 1.8 percent on year.
Singapore will see May figures for consumer prices; in April, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.7 percent on year, while core CPI rose an annual 3.1 percent.
Taiwan will release May numbers for industrial production and unemployment. In April, industrial production was up 14.61 percent on year, while the jobless rate came in at 3.39 percent.
