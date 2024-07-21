22.07.2024 00:03:59

New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday release June figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In May, imports were worth NZ$6.95 billion and exports were at NZ$7.16 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$204 million.

Taiwan will provide June data for export orders and unemployment; in May, orders were up 7.0 percent on year, while the jobless rate came in at 3.35 percent.

Hong Kong will see June numbers for consumer prices; in May, overall inflation was down 0.2 percent on month and up 1.2 percent on year.

Finally, the markets in Thailand are closed on Monday for Asarnha Bucha Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Weltweite IT-Probleme: ATX und DAX gehen schwächer ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Markt gaben vor dem Wochenende nach. Der US-Leitindex zeigte sich am Freitag in Rot. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte wurden zum Wochenschluss überwiegend von den Bären dominiert.

