|
23.09.2024 00:00:12
New Zealand Trade Data Due On Monday
(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Monday release August figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In July, imports were worth NZ$7.11 billion and exports were at NZ$6.15 billion for a trade deficit of NZ$963 million.
Australia will see September results for the manufacturing and services PMIs from Judo Bank; in August, their scores were 48.5 and 52.5, respectively.
Malaysia will provide August data for consumer prices; in July, overall inflation was up 0.1 percent on month and 2.0 percent on year.
Taiwan will see August figures for unemployment; in July, the jobless rate was 3.34 percent.
Finally, the markets in Japan are closed on Monday for the Autumnal Equinox and will re-open on Tuesday.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerHexensabbat: ATX und DAX gehen deutlich schwächer ins Wochenende -- Dow Jones schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schließen im Plus
Der heimische und deutsche Aktienmarkt verbuchen am Freitag Verluste. US-Anleger hielten sich vor dem Wochenende zurück. Die asiatischen Börsen notierten zum Wochenschluss höher.