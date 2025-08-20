21.08.2025 00:01:36

New Zealand Trade Data On Tap For Thursday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Thursday release July numbers for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In June, imports were worth NZ$6.49 billion and exports were at NZ$6.63 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$142 million.

Japan will see preliminary August results for the manufacturing and service PMIs from Jibun Bank; in July, their scores were 48.9 and 53.6, respectively.

Australia also will see preliminary August results for the manufacturing and service PMIs from S&P Global; in July, their scores were 51.3 and 54.1, respectively. Australia also will see the inflation forecast from the Melbourne Institute for August; in July, it was 4.7 percent on year.

Hong Kong will provide July figures for consumer prices; in June, overall inflation was flat on month and up 1.4 percent on year.

