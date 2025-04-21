New Zealand Trade Data On Tap For Tuesday

(RTTNews) - New Zealand will on Tuesday release March figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity. In February, imports were worth NZ$6.23 billion and exports were at NZ$6.74 billion for a trade surplus of NZ$510 million.

Taiwan will see March numbers for export orders and unemployment; in February, orders surged 31.1 percent on year and the jobless rate was 3.35 percent.

Hong Kong will provide March data for unemployment; in February, the jobless rate was 3.2 percent.