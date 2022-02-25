New Zealand Trade Gap Widens In January

(RTTNews) - New Zealand's trade deficit widened in January as the increase in imports outpaced the growth in exports, data released by Stats NZ showed on Friday.

The merchandise trade deficit rose to NZ$1.1 billion from NZ$975 million in December. In the same period last year, the shortfall was NZ$646 million.

Exports grew 16 percent annually to NZ$4.9 billion. At the same time, driven by petroleum products, imports rose 23 percent to NZ$5.9 billion.

For the year ended January, exports grew 7.6 percent and imports advanced 26 percent from the previous year.

The annual trade deficit was NZ$7.7 billion compared to a surplus of NZ$2.7 billion in the year ended January 2021.